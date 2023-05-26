YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Sheehan, 65, wife of former Catholic Exponent editor, Pete Sheehan, died May 21, 2023, at UPMC’s Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, after an almost two decade-long battle with cancer.

She was born October 13, 1957, in Rockville Centre, Long Island, New York, and she grew up in Valley Stream and later Oyster Bay, Long Island, one of five children of Dolores and Joseph, Grieco.

She graduated from St. Dominic’s High School, Oyster Bay. She studied at Niagara University. She later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in food and nutrition from Marywood University, Scranton, Pennsylvania. She later studied at the Long Island Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York, receiving a master’s in nutrition.

For years she served as a registered dietician for the Long Island Development Center/Long Island Development and Disability Services, Melville, New York, a New York State agency, supervising dietary needs for residents with developmental and other disabilities.

Mrs. Sheehan was involved in various Church-related services including the charismatic renewal, young adult ministry, St. Dominic’s Parish and also the Oyster Bay Co-op Pre-School and the Oyster Bay public schools.

In 1995, she married Pete Sheehan, then-senior reporter for The Long Island Catholic. They lived in E. Islip, New York and later Oyster Bay, where they raised two sons, Joseph and Michael. They also lost two children,Sean and Noel, to miscarriage.

Mrs. Sheehan retired in 2015 and moved with her family to Youngstown. She volunteered for years at Café Augustine in Youngstown, a restaurant that provides employment, job and life training for disadvantaged youth, the Christian Women’s Connection, St. Christine Parish and various support groups.

Those who knew Mrs. Sheehan praised her as a devoted wife and mother, as well as daughter, sister and aunt, as a faithful friend and a valiant woman of faith.

She enjoyed exercise, reading, listening to music and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Sheehan leaves her husband, Pete of Youngstown; sons, Joseph of Long Island and Michael of Youngstown; her mother, Dolores Grieco of Oyster Bay; sisters, Anne Crawford of Little River, South Carolina and Susan Grieco of Pleasantville, New York; brothers, Greg Grieco of Saratoga, New York and Edward Grieco of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews; one great-nephew; one great niece and many cousins who she regarded as sisters and brothers.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Christine Church. Calling hours are at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown OH 44507 (234)254-8403 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 29 and at St. Christine, Tuesday, May 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., before the funeral.

The family asks that material tributes take the form of donations to the Café Augustine, the Mahoning St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Yellow Brick Place of Youngstown, or Marriage Encounter of Eastern Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Elizabeth Sheehan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 28, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.