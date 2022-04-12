SUFFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Angela (Angie) Kline, 73, passed away peacefully at Akron City Hospital from pulmonary fibrosis on April 8, 2022.



Angie was born on November 30, 1948 to the late George and Margaret Biltz.

She attended St. Joseph Catholic School (Randolph) and St. Mary’s High School (Akron) in 1966. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an RN for 43 years at St. Thomas

Hospital and Crystal Clinic.



Angie was a devoted wife, mom and grandma. She loved spending time with her family playing

games, having all seven grandchildren for sleepovers and hosting family parties, including 33

annual Biltz Family reunions. Angie enjoyed her many travels, gardening, reading, sewing and

spoiling her dog, Buddy. She was an enthusiastic attendee at all of her grandchildren’s school,

sports, drama, music and other events. There were a million small ways she did things for

others, including sewing over 2000 masks during the pandemic for the Socially Responsible

Sweatshop of Kent.



Angie was preceded in death by her brother George (Dutch) Biltz.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years (Joseph); daughters Laura (Keith) Stayer, Julie (Seth) Meyers; son Eric (Tanya); grandchildren Rebecca, Amanda, Elena, Derek, Luke, Maya and Bennett;

sister Josephine Demboski; brother Jerry; sister-in-law Mary Helen Braeunig and many special

in-laws, nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church,

2643 Waterloo Rd., Randoph. A reception lunch and celebration of life will follow next door at

the Knights of Columbus Hall and all are welcome.

Calling hours will be held after the funeral from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2697 Waterloo Rd., Randolph.

Arrangements are being handled by the Augustine Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Angie’s memory to the Socially Responsible

Sweatshop, 1719 Merrill Road, Kent, OH 44240, or online at

https://sociallyresponsiblesweatshopohio.org/donate.html. To truly honor Angie’s memory, live

like she did – share big love in a million small ways with everyone you encounter!

