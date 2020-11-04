Marlin Wayne Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlin Wayne Rogers passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was 62.

Marlin was born in Gary, Indiana on December 12, 2020 to William and Coffe (Santara) Rogers.

Marlin was known for his love of watching western and classic horror movies. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs, Max and Jax and greatly enjoyed joking around with his mother-in-law.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Dena (McCollough); son, Devon; daughter, Keylin Crittenden of Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers, William Rogers of Toledo, Ohio and Eric Rogers of Lake Station, Indiana; sisters, Kimberly of Tacoma, Washington, Audra of Toledo, Ohio, Tomeka (Josh) Reese of Merryville, Indiana and Sharise Rogers of Los Angeles, California and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

