YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Edward Spivey went peacefully, of natural causes in his sleep, to his Heavenly Home on Sunday March 26, 2023. Mark was the oldest son of Dana Jean Spivey Hill and David Hill.

Mark was extremely outgoing and always had a large circle of cousins and friends. His smile would light up our hearts and telling his jokes would cause you to break out and laugh. He was a very devoted Steelers fan a true die-hard. His love of Jesus Christ began as a small child at Mount Zion Baptist Church Sunday School. He was always a hard worker going back to when he was a kid helping his special bond Sister Lola on her large paper route.

Mark’s greatest role in life was Fatherhood. He gave his love, affection, protection, and support to his children and grandchildren.

Besides his loving parents, he leaves to cherish his memory; his children, Joseph Grove, Markeisha Spivey, Mark (Martaysia) Spivey, Jr., Maurice Spivey, Jace Spivey, and Christopher (C.J.) Nicholas. His grandchildren; Mayra, Mia, Marley, Messiah Grove, Jahsai, Markieyah, and Mark, III. Little sister Natashia (late-Darrin Sr.) Spivey of Pittsburgh; special bond sister Barbara (Wanda) Daniels of Pittsburgh, Lola (late-LA) Agins of California, and Arneta Carter Montgomery of Youngstown. Brother Edward (Boochie) Carter, Jr.; nephews, Darrin, Jr., and Aaron Torres of Florida. A good family friend Roger (The Ghost) Osborne. A host of younger cousins (majority of them he had calling him Uncle Mark). Lots of aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dan and Betty Spivey, Grandmother Blondina Harris and Perry Alexander, a brother Warren (Duggie) Spivey, brother-in-law Darrin, Sr., uncles; Lawrence, Johnny and Lil Dan Spivey, Eddie Daniels, Aunt Beverly Williams; cousins, Clarence Pruitt, Anissa Anderson, and Marvin (Kooley) Ladson Spivey.

Mark was a good person. He will truly be missed but will live on in our hearts!

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 6,2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.