YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Kay Whipkey, 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:22 a.m. in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born on August 23, 1942, to Charles F. and Ella L. (Gehrke) Wesche in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by sons and their families, Arnold Cox and daughters, Rachel and Hazie, of Tennessee, Richard and Lisa Cox and children, Zachary and Shannon Cox; Meredith Longstreath and Sydney Cox of Ohio and Ronald and Edna Cox and son, Michael Firestone of Pennsylvania and daughter-in-law, Gina Cox and children, Joshua Cox and Brianna Cox, of California; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. To cherish her memory, she also leaves sisters and brothers-in law, Shirley and William “Al” Mundt, Jane and Rick Ljung and Carolyn Adiego, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins and friends and special niece and her husband, Karla and Mike Edge who took great care of her while she resided with them in Florida for 26 years.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by husband, David Whipkey; son, Carl Cox; sister and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Paul Zeglin and Frank Adiego; great-grandson, Gideon Cox and nephew, Charles Zeglin.

While living in Florida Marilyn became very involved in her church by singing in the choir and actively participated in many activities through the local senior citizens center.

She especially enjoyed feeding the wild birds and watching them from her kitchen window.

In observance of Marilyn’s wishes she was cremated and her cremains will be taken to Florida to be placed with her late husband David.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

