Marilyn Campolito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Campolito passed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was 97.

Marilyn was born November 3, 1923 to Michael and Lillian (Dorff) Manes in Warren Ohio.

Marilyn enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

Marilyn is survived by sons, Richard Campolito (Diane) of Boardman, Ohio and Greg Campolito of Poland Ohio; daughter, Shirley Campolito of Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Barbara Campolito of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Johnny Campolito III (April) and Mark Campolito (Maureen) and great-grandchildren, Bryson Campolito and Ahslyn Campolito.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, Sr. and son, John, Jr.

Services are entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home and will be private.

