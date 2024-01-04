YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lydia Ann Young passed on Sunday, December 17, 2023. She was 56.

Lydia was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio to James and Mary Louise (Greene) Young.

She was a home health care professional.

Lydia leaves to cherish her memory, son, Donnie Lawrence, Jr.; daughter, Brittanie Lawrence; brother, Jimmy Young; sisters, Denise Graffins, Cathy Beaulieu, Susanne Goodspeed and Mary Jaine Weimer and grandchildren, Jasmine Ayala, Sophia Ayala, Aubrey Ayala, Damian Ayala and Maribella Ayala.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tiger Young and sister, Maria Young.

A memorial service is scheduled Friday, January 5, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234)254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.