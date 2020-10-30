LuEllen Snyder, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LuEllen Snyder of Youngstown passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was 84.

She was born July 30, 1936 to Bill and Madge Alicia (Mizner) Burns.

LuEllen is a graduate of Bristol High School and was a press operator at Steel City in Youngstown.

She was a member of the Austintown Eagles.

LuEllen deeply loved her family and her dog, Rudy.

LuEllen is survived by her sister, Shirley Rice of Ashtabula; son, Richard (Anna) Snyder of Lowellville; daughters, Diana (Tony Centofanti) Cinque of Youngstown and Carrie (Chad Deming) Snyder of Youngstown; grandchildren, Ricky Snyder, Samantha Snyder, Robert (Cynthia) Snyder, Hallie (Nick) DeWalt, Kimberly Schwab and Sarah (Gina Ginnetti) Gonda, Emily Crump and six great-grandchildren.

LuEllen is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Snyder; son, Brian Snyder and her daughter, Lynn Gordon.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio, 44507 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Masks/face coverings are required and social distancing will be adhered to.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of LuEllen Snyder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: