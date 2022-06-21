YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On June 4, 2022 Louie Morales gained his wings and joined his brother Gregory in Heaven.

He was born April 1st 1976 in Newark New Jersey.

Louie was known to many people and was loved by everyone. If you knew him then you knew there weren’t many like him. He loved his family and cared for his friends. He was not afraid to hustle or get his hands dirty for what he wanted or what we needed.

He traveled the states doing electrical work, but he loved landscaping and collecting coins. He would be out riding his riding mower one minute and sitting in his man cave searching for coins the next minute. He was a big Superman Fan who loved the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys. He would go on adventures with his wife and would pick up and go looking for new places to hike swim or just to hang out. There’s so much that can be said about Louie, but to sum it up; He was amazing and he showed love to everyone he knew.

Louie’s memory lives on through his loving wife Felicia Phee Morales; his parents Diana and Johnny Velez; His in-laws Jhonny and Flora Collazo; his sisters Evita, luzblanca and Idania; his children, nephews and nieces.

Amity, Ariana, Anthony, Ashley, Joshua, Justin, Jacob, Keith, Aj, Julien, Tommy, Tammy, Tyler, Jaren, Jamaya, Jamel, Mya, Dolly, Lena and Poodie; His Aunts and Uncles, Delma and Matis Salas; Julio and Ana Maldonado along with a whole lot of cousins and in-laws that love and truly miss him; Johanna, Yessenia, Eddie, Marco, Bambi, Tito, Kelly, Rocky, Toby, Destiny Desiree, Dominique, Dytavius, Jennifer, Jazmine, Tiesha, Julio, Javi, Gianna, Judith and Ben.

Louie was truly a bright sprit that will be missed dearly but never forgotten

Fly high Superman

A funeral service will take place Friday, June 24, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio, 44507; (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

