YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Loretta got her wings and went to walk with the angels.

Loretta L. (Gordon) Gilmore journey began on July 22, 1957, where she was born to parents, Robert (Bob) Gilmore and Marylee Alexander. She was born and raised on the “Southside” of Youngstown, Ohio.

Loretta graduated from South High School and later attended Youngstown State University to further her education.

Loretta resided in Atlanta, Georgia from 2017-2020 where she was employed at Tucker Wellness and Rehabilitation Center as personal care aide.

Loretta was a funny, fashionable, beautiful, outspoken and vibrant woman who had a passion for cooking, cleanliness, shopping, pranking (lol), watching movies, playing board games, biking (exercising) and singing/dancing to her favorite music artists.

Loretta accepted Christ long ago, she was known for loving God. She was no way a secret service Christian. Loretta was a believer and whole-heartedly serve God without seeking any gain from it other than to serve Him.

Loretta was a hands-on daughter, a hands-on mother, a hands-on sister, a hands-on aunt, a hands-on grandmother and a hands-on friend. She loved her children, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them or her grandchild. Loretta was a proud grandmother to Sanaa A. Tyson, their bond was like no other, they both worshiped the ground each other walked on. Loretta always paid homage to her mother (Marylee Alexander) who help rear her children and grandchild for many years.

Loretta made an impact wherever she went, her big smile, soft voice and contagious laugh was recognizable from anywhere in the room. Loretta was a true believer of “being happy with what you have while working on what you want.”

Loretta will be missed but never forgotten. Heaven has gained a true angel.

Loretta is survived by her mother, Marylee Alexander; her children, Antuan J, Yates, Yauma S. Jones and Matthew L. Jones; her siblings, Xavier C. Jones, Barbara Huffman, Mark Jones (Laura), Robert Gilmore, Eddie Gilmore, Yusuf Gilmore, Ann Marie Peacock (Tyrone), Vickie Alexander, Dennis Alexander and Margo Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Loretta is predeceased by her late husband, Louis Paul Gordon; her father, Robert “Bob” Gilmore; her stepfather, Thomas Alexander and her siblings; Peter Rankins, Tonya Alexander and Thomas Alexander, Jr.

At Loretta request no funeral will be held. A memorial service of thanksgiving, celebrating the life of Loretta L. Gilmore for relatives and close friends will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at The Crowe’s Nest. Parking and Entrance is, 800 Marshall Street, Youngstown, OH 44502 from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Special thanks to Augustine Funeral Home for helping us through the funeral process. We had no idea where to begin and you walked us through each part.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.