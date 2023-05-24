YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean DiSanti (Peek) “Jeannie” unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 64.

Jeannie was born February 2, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio to proud parents, Donald and Thelma Peek.

Jeannie worked throughout her life in hotel management and resided at 121 Greely Lane, Youngstown, OH 44505 with Samuel Floor.

She was a free spirited person who loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends so much. You would find Jeannie enjoying her time at home with her family and her beloved cat, Sadie Mae. She also enjoyed puzzles, playing pool and reading. Jeannie was a wonderful person with a big heart and she was so forgiving.

She lived a very full life and had a lot of memories and wisdom to share with others.

Jeannie leaves behind to cherish her memory: children, Jonathan Peek “John”, Samantha Floor “Sammie”, Susan Floor “Sue”, Samuel Floor “Jason”-Teea Rich and stepson, Sam Hise of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, Thelma Petreck “Peanut”- (Bob McCormick), Mary Weidner “Betty” (George Weidner), Debbi Tawney and Donald Peek “Donny” (Nikkie Ramage); 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Thelma Peek; two sons, Jesse and Daniel Peek and a sister, Barbie Fair.

There will be a celebration of Jeanie’s life on Saturday, May 27, 2023, held at Roosevelt Park, 351 Tenney Avenue at pavilion #4 at Struthers Liberty Road. The family will be at pavilion #4 from 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. A memorial will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Bring your happy memories with you to share with family and loved ones.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

