Leroy Ellis Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy Ellis Smith passed on Monday, October 18, 2021. He was 73.

Leroy was born May 23, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio to Delbert and Mary E. (Pflug) Smith.

He is a 1966 graduate of East High School.

He was affiliated with a number of organizations including the Army Navy Club of Youngstown, Sons of Italy in Youngstown and the AMA of Youngstown. He was also the president of Girard Manor Tenants Association, where he lived.

He had interests in computers and was a fan of NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

Leroy leaves behind to cherish his memory, sister, Carol (Albert) Torres of Youngstown, Ohio; brother, Richard Smith of Illinois; daughters, Sharron (Kevin) Heiser of Lutz Florida, Laurie (Don) Woolley of Struthers, Ohio; son, Devon (Samantha) Smith of North Lima, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandan Howell, Sawyer Smith and Weston Smith; best friend, Olevia Plant and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Smith and sister, Alice Bott.

Services will be private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leroy Ellis Smith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 25 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.