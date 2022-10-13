YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lennett Hammond, 66, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Greenbrier Healthcare Center.



Lennett was born December 18, 1955 in Whitehall Alabama, the daughter of late David Griffin and Daria Lou Ball Hooks. Lennett and her family relocated to Youngstown, Ohio in 1967.

She was a 1972 graduate of East High School.





She met and married the late Joseph Hammond, Jr. To this union two children were born, Christopher Hammond and Tonya Hammond; both of Youngstown Ohio. On May 20, 1988 she married Donald Jones and of this union, two children, Jamie Jones and Chloe Jones, were both born in Youngstown, Ohio.



Lennett was of the Baptist faith and accepted Christ at an early age.

She started her career as a Class A CDL driver with Special Busing LLC. She continued her passion driving the kids in the community until she retired from Youngstown City Schools.



Lennett was a devoted grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping cooking and drinking her Pepsi. She also loved going to the casino and fishing.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her four children; sister, Patricia Hooks of Youngstown, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Chardonnay Hammond, Joshlyn Kitchen, Samone Hammond, Siara Hammond, Chrizstal Cambridge, Jamiyah Jackson, Ahmari Jones, Mariah Jones, Aubrey Jones and Ivori Taylor, all of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James (Snap) Hooks and a sister, Mary Brown.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507. (234)254-8403. Friends may call at 12:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lennett Hammond, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.