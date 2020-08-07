Laura Louise Dunlap, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Louise Dunlap passed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

She was born November 23, 1934 to Joseph and Minnie (Chance) Strauch.

Laura attended Newton Falls High School.

She grew up on a farm and would later be known for her “green thumb” as she was an avid gardener. Laura was also know for her kindness toward the animals who would wander into her yard. Laura was a lover of R&B and Blues music. Among her favorite artists was BB King, Aretha Franklin and James Brown. She was also a fam of movies; particularly westerns that featured either John Wayne or Clint Eastwood.

Laura leaves behind her brother, Richard Stauch; sons, Joe Dunlap (Christi), Allen Dunlap and Brian Dunlap. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Samantha Dunlap, Miles Dunlap, Login Dunlap, Maggie Dunlap, Matthew Dunlap and Scott Dunlap.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marie Saunders.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura Louise Dunlap, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: