YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Jane Gourley passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was 69.

Laura was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 19, 1952 to John Raggo and Laurie Hamilton.

She was married to Charles Gourley from 1979 until his passing in 1993.

Laura was a STNA at Little Forest among other nursing homes.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. ”This is the legacy we have from you.”

There is no love like the love from a mother and there is no love like the love from a family.

Laura leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Patrick Stevens and Michael Stevens, of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Tonya Stevens of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Nathea Stevens of Youngstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Jonathan Stevens, Desman Stevens, Devin Stevens, Marsha Stevens, Michael Stevens, Jr., Mikese Stevens, Mikeya Stevens, Mikhei Stevens, Brittany Beckley, Lea Donatelli, Jasmin Santiago and Lamar Greene; 14 great-grandchildren and many family and friends whom she loved very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Miquan Stevens.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.