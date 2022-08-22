YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Hart, formerly Ellis, 76, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Hospice House.

Kathy was born February 16, 1946, in Tampa, FL.

Kathleen was proud to have worked as a nurse’s aide and later a maintenance supervisor at Assumption Nursing Home and then Sunrise of Poland for a combined 30 years. In retirement she enjoyed caring for the plants at Lowe’s in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. She also really enjoyed setting up at local flea markets to share her treasures with the world.

For the last nine years Kathy has enjoyed a happy life with her “old man” Bill Hagerty and her two dogs Princess and Angel.

She was a member of Upper Room Ministries Church, Austintown.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Kathy had many adventures with her grandchildren visiting zoos, Whitehouse Fruit Farms, the Canfield Fair and teaching them to fish. She was a lover of nature and when her body held her back would enjoy watching the wildlife from her window.

Kathleen is survived by her children, John (Gina) Williams, Donald Williams, Christine Rivera and Crystal Lordi; stepchildren, Steve (Tracy) Ellis, Marc (Madeline) Ellis, Vikki (Eleazar) Contreras-Rubio, Carrie (Scott) Drinnon, Bobby Ellis and Kristina Ellis; grandchildren, Logan, Abigail and Trevor Lordi, Isabella Rivera, Anthony Williams, Dawna Martin, Cory Harris and Tyler Leonhart; great-grandchildren, Mo’Nayzah and Jamarcus Williams.

Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Williams Haggerty; son-in-law, Frank Lordi, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Anna Williams; granddaughters, Jennifer Moss and Kristina A. Ellis.

There will be a celebration of life picnic Friday, September 2, 6:00 p.m. at the Chestnut Hill Pavilion near Glacier Lake in Mill Creek Park. All who knew her are welcome.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Hart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday August 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.