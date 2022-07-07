YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Kidd passed on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was 58.

Karen was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 14, 1963 to James W. and Priscilla (Leach) Kidd.

Karen is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked as a sous chef at Café Capri and Stonebridge.

She loved cooking, baking and gardening. She also loved her dog, Jacob.

Karen is survived by her brother, James W. Kidd; sisters, Priscilla M. Kidd and Mary M. Todd; partner, Steve Sebastion; ex-husband and friend, Tom Joseph; her beloved canine companion, Jacob and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Priscilla Kidd and brothers, James O. Leach and Timothy Kidd.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 1:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held afterward at 3:30 p.m. at St. Cyril Church dining hall, 252 E. Wood Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.