YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Michele Stec passed surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was 79.

Karen was born March 31, 1943 in Brownsville Pennsylvania to Dolores Jean Stanza.

She loved talking with family and friends, reading, playing the piano, sewing, drawing and crafts, especially knitting. She was selflessly devoted to her family.

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory, son William A. Stec (Missy) of Poland, Ohio; daughter, Felicia L. Kachelries of Youngstown, Ohio; grandsons Terrence Louk (Mary) of Rincon, Georgia, Edward Kachelries of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Kevin Kachelries of Struthers, Ohio, Sean Kachelries (Courtney) of Columbiana, Ohio, Aidan and Devon Stec of Poland Ohio; granddaughters, Kyla Kachelries of Austintown, Ohio and Breeze Stec of Boardman, Ohio; great grandchildren, Kari Armstrong, Sophia and Alexander Kachelries, Ivan and Quentin Hurdley; great great grandson Kaleb Shafer.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Mildred McMillen; parents, Thomas and Dolores Stanza and her beloved daughter, Michelle L. Stec.

A funeral service for Karen will take place Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403

Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.