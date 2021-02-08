Karen Marie Krpicak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marie Krpicak, “KK”, passed Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her home after a very short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Karen was born September 19, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Frank and Delores (Whetstone) Krpicak.

She is a 1983 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Karen worked at HMS Manufacturing as a tow motor operator for the last 13 years. Prior to that, she worked at several other factory jobs. Karen was also a cook at the Coconut Grove and Teenie’s Tavern.

She loved playing billiards for various Southside leagues and was known as “The Pool Shark” with many awards to her name. She was also known as “The Hammer” when she played softball for “Teresa’s Villa”. Karen was an avid competitive bowler, often playing at the Holiday Bowl.

Karen also loved playing Bingo, camping, video gaming, puzzles and spending time with her friends and family. She never missed a South Avenue Shuffle.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Sarah Baulo-Krpicak, of Youngstown, Ohio; her partner, Lisa Helle, of Boardman; three loving grandchildren, Avery, Josiah and Izaiah Rios and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Frank, Paul and Mark Krpicak.

Per Karen’s wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements are being made by Augustine Funeral Home.

