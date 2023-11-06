YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Lynn Worstell, 64 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

She was born to Freda Tobias and the late Jennings Davis on December 30, 1958 in West Virginia, then moved to Youngstown as a young child.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 1976. She then furthered her education in cosmetology.

She enjoyed bartending for over 30 years, making many friends along the way.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, friends, and family especially on the holidays. We will miss seeing her in earrings and jewelry that she loved to wear. Her favorite foods to cook were chili and a chicken with rice dish.

She baked Christmas cookies for so many every year. She saved so many things from birthday cards to gifts made by her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and spending time by the campfire. Every time we see a peppermint we will think of her.

She loved her plants especially her Christmas cactus that she had for 10 years as well as her knick knacks she collected over the years. She had a smile that brightened up every room.

She is loved by everyone who knew her.

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Amy (Morgan) Hopson and Karen (Anthony) Italiano, her partner in life Richard Wendt, her sisters Michelle Tobias, Lori Lennox, Jacqueline Davis, brothers Daniel Tobias, Robert Tobias, and her grandchildren Alissa, Richard, Ian, Dorian, Tyler, NaLayna, and NataLee.

She is preceded in death by her step-father Michael Tobias, brothers Joseph Tobias and Michael Tobias, Jr. and sisters Nancy Woodruff and Janet Davis.

A funeral service will take place at Wednesday November 8 at 5:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.