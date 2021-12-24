YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Wendland passed on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was 78.

Karen was born April 10, 1943, to Andrew and Charlotte Wendland in Youngstown, Ohio.

She is a Rayen High School graduate.

Karen was a homemaker who loved her family deeply. She also enjoyed knitting and playing Bingo, especially at St. Nicholas church.

Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Theresa Satterfield of Youngstown, Ohio; son, William Sinkey of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Audrey (Robert) McClurg of Boardman, Ohio; granddaughter, Nicole (Peter) of Youngstown, Ohio; grandson, David Wiecek of Youngstown, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Paige Prato, Bonnie Prato and Peter Prato; as well as three nieces.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234)254-8403.

Friends may call at 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 26, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.