BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Benjamin Louis Bugno passed on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. He was 48.

Joshua was born November 22, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Edward Bugno and Irene Yurich.

He was a Brookfield High School graduate.

Joshua leaves behind to cherish his memory; daughters, Kayla Wilson of Vienna, Ohio, Alyssa Eckart of Hartford, Ohio and Abigaille Eckart of Hartford, Ohio; brothers, Matthew Bugno of Youngstown, Ohio, Chris Bugno of Youngstown, Ohio and grandchild, Adelaide Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome Bugno and sisters, Kaira Shoup and Brenda Budd.

Services have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

