YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Bernard Losoncy passed on June 24, 2022. He was 74.

Joseph was born November 24, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (Fuese) Losoncy.

He is a Chaney graduate.

He served in the Navy.

He was an organist for a number of Catholic and Christian churches.

Joseph leaves behind to cherish his memory; sister, Mary Dulay; brother -in-law, Pat Dulay and other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A service will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

Internment will be at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

