YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Johnny James Favors Sr. affectionately known as “Jimmy”, 65 of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to eternal rest February 28, 2022 from Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility, Boardman, Ohio.

Mr. Favors was born November 14, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio; a son of Mary K. Favors. He was reared by his Uncle Carl and Aunt Inez Neely of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was an Army Veteran and was formerly employed by General Motors and Southern Park Mall.

He enjoyed cooking, loved dancing as well as singing; many recognized him as an excellently dressed person in his appearance. He loved spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his son Johnny Favors; a brother Mark (Cooky) Young; several step-children: Keisha Henderson of Florida, Clyde Douglas of Youngstown, Ohio, Elijah Arrington Favors of Cleveland, Ohio that he helped reared. Special friends Tasha McClendon, Chris Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio, Phillip Williams of Michigan, numerous grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Kay Favors; a sister Kathryn Favors; a brother Reginal Alex Favors; his Uncle Carl Neely and Aunt Inez Neely; Grandparents Johnnie Mae and Willie Jackson.

A funeral service will take place Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 11:00am.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.