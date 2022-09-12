YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2022, in his home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959.

Johnny served in the US Army, assigned to Germany from 1977 to 1980, he was granted Honorable Discharge.

He graduated from East High School and continued his education at New Castle School of Trades.

Johnny was a professional auto body worker and mechanic. He worked many years at Burgess Auto Body, Maaco and Marion Auto, while also working independently.

Johnny loved music, especially salsa. He played the Trumpet, bongos and guido. He loved to sing and salsa dance. He also loved to Parranda at Christmas time and play music with friends and family.

Johnny loved spending time with family. He loved to work on cars with his brother Jose “Angelo” (Liz) Aponte. He loved to work on projects and listen to music with his uncle Johnny Rodriguez, He was very close to his sisters Ada “Cruz” (Bobby) Torres, Virginia (Kirk) Krall, and Evette Aponte. He enjoyed every moment he spent with his brother William Aponte, and he cherished the life long friendship with his best friend and brother Rick Bowers.

Johnny was loved and adored by his partner of 15 years, Diana Caban and his children Yolanda Kemetz, Sonia Flowers, Mindy Aponte, Joanna Aponte, Johnny Aponte, Jesse Aponte and Amanda Aponte. He loved to spend time with all his children.

Johnny loved being a grandfather. He will be missed by his 15 grandchildren. Especially Myra Aponte, Johnny “Junior” Aponte, Joshua Aponte, Jesse Aponte, Dennise Aponte.

Johnny’s favorite places to visit, were Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach, where he once lived. He also attended St. Angela Merici Church in Youngstown Ohio.

He was proceeded in death by his sister Milagrito Aponte, his father and mother Jose and Marina Aponte, Carmen Torres who he shared three children and his nephew Rasheem Aponte.

He will be sadly missed by his entire family especially his neices and nephews.

A service will take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403

