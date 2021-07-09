John Edward Stiles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Stiles passed on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was 71.

John was born in Youngstown, Ohio to William James and Getrude (Spence) Stiles on November 11, 1949.

He is a 1969 graduate of Struthers High School.

John served in the Army (101st Infantry) at Fort Campbell Kentucky as an accountant and was honorably discharged in 1972.

He worked at Steel Door for 31 years as a mechanical draftsman and retired from there in 2004.

John was a kind and caring person, always joking, smiling and laughing. He truly loved his family and friends.

John leaves behind his son, John, Jr.; brothers, Gary Stiles and Mike Stiles; nephew, Richard Stiles; nieces, Kelley Howard and Kate Mavino; John Ferguson and his sister-in-law, Sandy.

John is preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother, Richard Stiles.

Services will be private through Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507 (234)254-8403

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.