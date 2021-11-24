John D. Oles, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Oles (Paco the Clown) of Boardman passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 15, 2021 while vacationing in Georgia. He was 68.

John was born March 25, 1953 in Enumclaw Washington to Clifton and Marie McGehee Oles. He was raised in South Prairie, Washington and attended White River High School, where he graduated in 1971.

John moved to Ohio after meeting and marrying the love of his life, Vickie Cole Oles on May 3, 1974. Out of this union they had three sons: Christopher (Jackie) of Struthers, Ohio; Shaun (Kristen) of Newton Falls, Ohio and Casey (fiancé Kaitlin) of Lowellville, Ohio.

John retired from being a truck driver for Lumber City and John and Vicki managed The Boardman Inn for seven years before John’s health started to decline. He and his wife were also professional clowns known as “Paco and Petals”. John loved “clowning around”, as he put it; and performed at many childrens’ parties, retail grand openings and even in a commercial. Many of his performances were done with no charge because he said, “It’s not for the money—It’s for the happiness”.

John and Vicki also enjoyed riding their motorcycles, whether for a short cruise or a longer multi-day trip.

He was never a stranger and would walk up to anyone to start a conversation.

John was also an organ doner.

He leaves six grandchildren: Jonathan, Lucas and Nolan Oles of Newton Falls; Kylie Oles of Columbiana, Ohio; Garret Oles of Cleveland, Ohio and stepdaughter Aria Landsburger of Lowellville, Ohio.

John also leaves family in Washington; Frances (Faye) Rice of Buckley Washington; Steve Oles of Enumclaw, Washington; Ray (Nora) Oles of Buckley, Washington; Sam Woolery of Yelm, Washington and Cathy (David) Frye of Buckley, Washington. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews from both families. He also leaves his fur baby, Trinity.

John is preceded in death by his son, Christopher; mother, Marie and father, Clifton Oles and his brother, James Oles.

A memorial service will be held 6:00pm on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations toward funeral expenses, which would be most appreciated.

