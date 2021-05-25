JoAnne Morris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne Morris entered Paradise with her Lord, Jesus on May 24, 2021. She was 90.

On August 9, 1930 JoAnne was born to Richard Clyde and Lila Butler in Youngstown Ohio.

She graduated from South High School and attended Youngstown College.

JoAnne was a comptometrist at Sheet and Tube.

She gave her life to The Lord as a Born Again Christian. She was a member of the Bible study at Evangel Baptist Church. She was also a member of the choir there. Her love for Jesus spread to her constant care for anyone in need, especially those living in nursing homes. JoAnne made it a point to visit those who had no visitors.

JoAnne was a fierce champion for her daughter, Cindy, who was diagnosed with a developmental disability. She gave Cindy extraordinary love and care throughout her short life. JoAnne accepted no less than the best for her daughter.

JoAnne will be fondly remembered by her sons, Thomas Keith Morris (Patricia) of Boardman Ohio, Kurt Clinton Morris (Amanda) of Austintown Ohio and Christopher Richard Morris (Robert) of Youngstown Ohio; grandchildren Jennifer Britton (Bill) of Poland Ohio, Holly Malie (Mike) of Boardman Ohio, Thomas Morris (Andrea) of Boardman Ohio, Patrick Morris (Kelly) of Austintown Ohio, Angelique Morris of Boardman Ohio, Jayson Morris (Stephanie) of Boardman Ohio and Miriah Morris of Austintown.

JoAnne is also survived by her great grandchildren, Jacob Manteghi, Zachary Manteghi, Arabella Malie, Thomas Morris, Lucas Morris, Maggie Morris, Andrew Fernback and Amelia Fernback.

JoAnne is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter Cindy.

Services will take place Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustine Funeral Home 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown Ohio, 44507, 234-254-8403. Friends may call at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wedesday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.