YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry C. Hill, Jr., 34, departed this life on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Jerry was born on October 9, 1989 to Teresa E. Hill (nee Dace) and Jerry C. Hill, Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Jerry was a graduate of Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center and was a Dean’s List student at Youngstown State University.

He went on to do industrial work with several area businesses.

A gifted child, Jerry was interested in music at a very early age. His father, a musician in his own right, passed on his gift to his son. Jerry mastered the guitar, piano, drums, and setting up vocal arrangements. Jerry was a former member of Everlife Worship Center Assembly of God.

An inquisitive soul from birth, Jerry became an avid reader with a thirst for knowledge and studied various philosophers. Jerry loved anime art and enjoyed playing hours of video games in his spare time. Jerry’s favorite characters were Goku of Dragon Ball Z, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat etc. which he liked to play with his siblings. Jerry would often indulge in a good Slushy. In his early 20s he loved going to the South Side Boxing Club to train. Jerry enjoyed body building and sculpting. He was working on creating a muscle building supplement. A gentle soul, Jerry was observant and quiet at times but could also be quick- witted, while having a good conversation on an interesting subject.

Jerry was a loving father to his beautiful daughter, Rayne, with whom he enjoyed spending time and sharing laughter.

Jerry leaves to mourn his loss, his loving mother, Teresa E. Hill of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Rayne Hill; longtime partner Tasha Ware; his baby sister, Tresha E. Hill; older brother William “Andre” Williams; aunts Darnel Dace Williams of Texas, Sherry Ann Hill ; uncle Frank Hill, Jr all of Youngstown.; two nephews, a niece, and a host of cousins, relatives, loved ones and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry C. Hill, Sr.; grandparents, Arabelle and Reverend Joseph Dace, Rose Marie Hill, and Frank Hill, Sr.; aunts, Yvonne Buck, Ada Hill, and April Y. Hill; favorite cousin Ashley Harris and, the mother of his child Shantell Jackson.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at New Vision Day Ministry, 1970 Everett Ave., Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

