Jeffry Scott Pringle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffry Scott Pringle, passed on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 62.

Jeffry was born in Warren, Ohio, on September 11, 1958, to Daniel and Mary (Weber) Pringle.

He is a Mineral Ridge Graduate and attended Youngstown State University to study Criminal Law.

Jeffry was in the Marine Corps.

He worked as an industrial employee for K-Mart.

Jeffry is survived by his sons, Jason Scott Pringle of Niles, Ohio and Justin Pringle, of Dayton and his mother.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements are being handled by Augustine Funeral Home in Youngstown, Ohio.

