AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams.

She grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania and graduated from New Castle High School. She attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, Pennsylvania, then moved onward to Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh for secretarial school.

She worked for Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation for 23 years as an executive secretary until 1999. She worked as a church secretary in Youngstown until she retired.

Janet loved to read her entire life. She enjoyed taking care of her many houseplants.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald, Ohio and a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

She enjoyed bowling and mostly spending time watching her grandchildren participate in many activities in which they were involved. She especially enjoyed watching their band nights and concerts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis D. Metz; her siblings, Robert J. McWilliams and Ellen Doane; her sister-in-law, Mimi McWilliams; brother-in-law, Ronald J. Metz and nephew, USMC Sgt. David Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Heidi Smith (Scott) of McDonald, Ohio and Gretchen Dorn (Steve) of Florence, Kentucky; her five grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Smith, Meghan Smith, Ryan Smith, Erica Dorn and Andrew Dorn; her siblings, Mary Jane McWilliams (John Jones) of Frederick, Maryland and Jim McWilliams (Karen O’Dell) of Trinity, Florida and brother-in-law, Robert Doane of Frederick, Maryland.

Special thanks to all those who took care of Janet on a daily basis at the Victoria House where she resided and the nurses and staff for their assistance during this difficult time.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with a calling hour beforehand at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.

