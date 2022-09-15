YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Marino was born April 4, 1945 to Joseph and Maryann (Aveni) Marino.

He married Rose Marie Schemetti on August 28, 1971; she passed June 30, 2010.

James worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, LB Foster Company and various other companies through the years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting for artifacts and playing the guitar. He had a sweet tooth which probably led to his passion for baking.

He is survived by his daughters, Ann Marino and Donna Marino (Kate); brother, Frank Marino; step children, Robert Ziegler, Michelle Lalama (Nino) and David Ziegler; grandchildren, Laura Pahel, Zavery Hawthorne, Jamie Byrd and Robert Tolley and great-grandchild, Lillyanna Byrd.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters, Mary Jane Marino, Josephine Jarmolik and Virginia Sikora.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

