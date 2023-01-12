POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James (Jimmy) Williams, Jr., 58 of Poland, Ohio, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 5 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Jimmy was born August 1, 1964, son of the late Eileen Williams and James Williams, Sr.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a huge Miami Dolphins fan.

Jimmy is survived by his sister, Terre Williams (Steve Whitehouse), with whom he resided; his brother, Martin (Mart) Williams; nephew and nieces, Ashley, Mary and Robbie and great-nephew and nieces, Nevaeh, Amora and Jonah. Jimmy will be also missed by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be most appreciated to defray arrangement costs and that a Life Celebration/Memorial can be held on a later date. Please contact the family.

