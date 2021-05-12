James Andrew Syncision, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Andrew Syncision, 78, of Oasis Center for Rehabilitation, entered into eternal rest and was welcomed to his Heavenly Home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Monday, May 3.

James was born June 26, 1942, in Struthers, to Edward and Catherine Syncision.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

He was a lifelong member of Youngstown Deaf Club, where he was an excellent host and served at their many events over the years.

James accepted Christ into his life, was baptized and attended Victory Christian Center in Coitsville.

He loved his family, his friends and his dogs. He had a huge heart and would help anyone if he could and all who knew him would say that as well. He also loved to dance, even though he was deaf.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his cousins, Jean Detec and Jane Walker and a host of nieces and nephews. Also, his lifetime friend and interpreter, Mrs. Nadine Roman; another longtime friend, Sheila Fleisher; his buddy, John McCauley, who drove him wherever he needed to go and Debbie Maughan, who loved him like family. Most special to him was his caregiver, Tomika Sharpe, who took care of James in such a beautiful way, being his voice and advocate and caring for him with a watchful and loving eye. She will always remember with much love, their good times of laughter and tears.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward; sister, Betty and his best friend, Michael Loncar.

Arrangements handled by Augustine Funeral Home.