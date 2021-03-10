Jameel A. Mateen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jameel Mateen of Youngstown passed on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was 49.

Jameel was born in New York on October 10, 1971 to Lucindy Saunders.

He was a factory worker and worked for Amazon.

He loved to work on cars.

Jameel is survived by his brother, Daron Murphy and son, Jaymond Mateen.

He is preceded in death by his mother; brother, Hakeem Mateen and sister, Sonoa Saunders.

A service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507. Friends may call at 11:00 a.m.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.

