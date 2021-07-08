Howard Garfield Bayley, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Garfield Bayley passed on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was 56.

Howard was born August 27, 1964 in Warren, Ohio to Howard Bayley, Sr. and Margaret Jean Plotner.

Howard is a Champion High School graduate through Trumbull County Technical Center, where he learned to be a welder.

Howard worked at Ohio Coach and Trailer before retiring.

Howard will be best known for being the vibrant life of his neighborhood in Girard, Ohio. He knew and socialized with “everyone” in the neighborhood. His home was a well-known spot where he kept the neighborhood children busy with fun activities while waiting for the school bus in the mornings. He would offer good paying jobs to the youth of the neighborhood for completing work around the outside of his house. Howard even designed and constructed elaborate bird houses for his neighbors. He also built a lemonade stand for neighborhood children, which was in use for a number of years.

Howard loved life, his family, being outdoors, gardening and animals—especially his dogs.

Howard leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Shannon; stepsons, Robert Wiery (Bridgette) of New Middletown, Ohio and Patrick Wiery of Girard and grandson, Robert Wiery.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Jean Bayley and brother, George Bayley.

Services will be private with arrangements through Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

