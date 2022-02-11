YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henrietta Carelly passed on Monday, February 7, 2022. She was 84.

She is a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate.

Henrietta was a devoted lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown and participated in all parish events.

She loved to play BINGO and visiting Mountaineer Park. She also loved Polka music. Henrietta was a loyal Cleveland Indians fan.

Henrietta leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Roseann Carelly-Latessa of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; grandchildren, Romeo(Sonny) Latessa of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Anthony Joseph Latessa of Youngstown, Ohio and Joshua (Leann) Kaglic of Austintown, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Mia and Noah; sister-in-law, Audrey Kwiecen of Youngstown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews, including Judy, Sandy (Mike), Delores, Louann, Mary Sue, Johnny and Jimmy.

Henrietta is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jenny, Anna, Mary, Stella and Dolly and brothers, John, Jr., Edward, Walter and Henry.

The family wishes to thank Humility House for the extraordinary care they gave Henrietta.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown Ohio.

