YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Davis, Jr. passed on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was 54.

Gordon was born September 19, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gordon Davis, Sr. and Brenda (White) Davis.

He was a truck driver and mechanic.

Gordon had many passions including NASCAR racing, boating, fishing and 4-wheeling but his greatest passion was spending time with his family.

Gordon leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Tracy Davis of Youngstown, Ohio; sons, William Gainey of Enville, Tennessee, Gordon Davis III of Sutton, West Virginia and Arthur Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio; daughters, Christy Bennett of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Nikki Huneycut of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Katrina Davis of Girard, Ohio and Natalie Liller of Austintown, Ohio; sisters, Carolyn Given of Little Birch, West Virginia, Tina Husk of Hopewell, Virginia and Nora Lynn Bird of Bossier City, Louisiana and ten grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

