George Millick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Milick, Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was 87.

George was born January 3, 1934 to Marco and Margo Mahalovich in Youngstown, Ohio

He was a steelworker with Republic Steel LTV.

He was also a passionate model railroad and fine scale modeler.

George leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, George Milick, Sr. of Boardman; grandchildren, Josh Milick of New Castle and Gina Milick of Painesville and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve, Mike, Peter, Thomas, Joseph, John and Paul; sisters Helen, Barbara, Dorothy and wife, Francis Kolisar.

Services will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403. Friends may call at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Milick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.