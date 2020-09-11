George D. Weidner, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George D. Weidner, Jr. of Youngstown passed on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was 33 years old.

He was born to George and Mary (Peak) Weidner on October 21, 1986.

George was a roofer. He completed the 11th grade via GED.

George was a dedicated father who treasured spending time with his children. He had a fun -loving personality and always made people around him laugh. He had a contagious laughter and made friends everywhere he went . He was happiest when he made others happy. George loved the outdoors whether it was spending time on his motorcycle or family cookouts. George also loved playing billiards. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his mother and father, Mary and George Weidner of Youngstown; daughters Skylynn and Aviendha Weidner, of Youngstown; brother Brandon Weidner (Brittany Lennox) of Youngstown; sisters Julie Banda-Rojas (Alberto) of Youngstown and Donna Yasechko (Leo Camacho) of Youngstown. George also leaves behind his spouse Amanda Pirlozzi of Youngstown.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

