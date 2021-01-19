Eula Beatrice (Brown) Denson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 17, 2021, our Lord and Savior had Mother Eula Denson’s mansion in heaven prepared and he called her home.

Eula Denson was born 1936 in Ward, Alabama to Bennie and Mamie Brown. She was the youngest of 13 siblings.

She was married to the late Richard Eugene Denson in 1952. From this union were seven children: son Charles (Diane) Denson and daughters Joanna and Jeanna of Ohio; Andre (Renee) Denson and sons Andre and Deforrest of North Carolina; Weymond (Vicky) Denson and children Brianna, Sterling, and Chad of Virginia; granddaughter Shayla Walton was raised by Eula as her own child; deceased son Ronald Denson; daughters Cynthia (Michael) Sturdivant and sons Yusef, Michael and Robert of North Carolina; Joyce (William) Denson and children Dawn, Marquise and Anthony, David and Essence of Ohio; Patricia (Floyd) Denson and children Shayla, James, and Takeyla, Wakeyla and Ebony, Shanay and a host of great great grandchildren.

Shortly after marriage, Eula and Richard moved to Youngstown, Ohio.

She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a medical clerk for over twenty years on both surgical and medical wards. After her retirement, she worked at Greenbriar Nursing Care Center as an activity aide.

Eula was always a nurturer. She loved going to church and sharing her faith with any and all. Gardening, shopping and crossword puzzles were great pastimes for her. Eula felt that this kept her mind sharp and focused.

She is survived by two brothers Matthew Luke (Frances) and Edgar Charles both of Youngstown, Ohio.

Those that preceded her in death are her parents Bennie and Mamie Brown; siblings Rosie, Jessie, Joe L., Charlie, David L., Clem, Vester Brown, Lucy Sheffield, Hettie McDonald and Mable Lawson.

Friends may call Friday, January 22, 2021 at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 East Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44507 at 5:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 6:00 p.m..

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eula Beatrice (Brown) Denson, please visit our floral store.