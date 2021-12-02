Eugene Leroy Hogue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Leroy Hogue passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

He was born March 4, 1947 in Youngstown Ohio to Catherine Hogue.

He joined the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam war. He earned the National Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and his Marksman Badge.

He worked at US Steel and Northstar, He was a volunteer for the Salvation Army.

Eugene loved to fish at Millcreek Park, He also loved cars and was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, sister Darla Wilson of Youngstown, Ohio; nieces Debra Wilson and Danielle Wilson, both of Youngstown, Ohio; nephew Dennis Wilson of Youngstown, Ohio; great niece Demika Wilson of Youngstown, Ohio; great nephews Ryan Jones, Harlan Jones, Quinton Jones, Lavell Jones and Dennis Wilson Jr., all of Youngstown, Ohio and many great nieces and nephews.

Eugene is preceded in death by his mother and his aunt Pauline Robinson.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eugene Leroy Hogue, please visit our floral store.