Eric Joseph Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Phillips passed on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was 41.

Eric was born August 7, 1979 to Michael and Debra (Harris) Phillips in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a Chaney High School graduate and attended Youngstown State University studying Philosophy.

Eric was a proud member of the Miami of Oklahoma Indian Tribe.

He was a truck driver trainer for Western Express.

He enjoyed a variety of passions including: playing billiards, collecting comic books and sport cards. He was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed shopping for designer clothes and jewelry.

Eric held his siblings near and dear to his heart.

Eric leaves behind, to cherish his memory; his mother, Debra Phillips of Youngstown; stepfather, Herbert Biff Allison of Youngstown; stepmother, Linda Phillips of Florida; brothers, Michael Phillips of Tampa, Florida, Isiah Allison of Youngstown and Austin Allison of Youngstown; sisters, Christina Phillips of Youngstown, Alexis Allison of Parma and Amber Allison of Austintown; stepbrothers, Herbert Shelton of Youngstown and Chez (Tiiona) Allison of Youngstown; stepsister, Ali Stewart of Youngstown; grandmother, Gaynell (Jerry) Kelly of New Port Richey, Florida; uncles, Allen (Sharron) Phillips of New Port Richey, Florida, James (Liz) Harris of Canfield, David (Kathy) Harris of Youngstown and Robert Harris of Youngstown; aunts, Bunny Geboe of Youngstown and Shirley Matyi of Austintown and nephew, C.J. Bembry of Austintown.

He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Phillips; grandparents, James and Helen Harris, Joseph Phillips; stepsister, Alysia Allison-Jordan and uncles, Bobby Lou Phillips, George Phillips and Steve Matyi.

Services will take place at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44507 (234) 254-8403 on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Friends may call at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required to enter the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric Joseph Phillips, please visit our floral store.