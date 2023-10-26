YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our Angel Baby Boy, E’mere Troy Sylvester Lightning of Youngstown, was called to be an angel in Heaven on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

E’mere was just learning to set up and play with his toys. He was starting to eat solid foods he loved eating. He was learning to hold things in his hands and how to feed himself. He loved his brothers and sisters. They would make one face at him and he would light up like a Christmas tree. He loved getting kisses head to toe from Mommy and playing. He loved when his dad would come. He would start bouncing and making noises while smiling. He also loved to be with his Uncle Shaun, hanging out, watching TV and listening to music.

E’mere leaves to cherish and treasure his precious memory; his parents, Emoni Haskins and Shawta Hasley; three siblings, E’Miyah, E’Myhian and E’Shawn; his grandmother, Donna; his co-parent, Jashawn; his cousins, Kai’lynn and Bruce; his aunts, Olivia, Terra, Carman and Neisha; his uncles, Nate, Brandon and Anthony and a host of more aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded and met at Heaven’s gate by his grandmother, Beverly Hasley; his great-grandmothers, Barbara Loudon and Freddy Hasley and his uncle, Van Lightning.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

