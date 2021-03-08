Elizabeth Mohr, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Mohr passed on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was 88.

Elizabeth was born September 3, 1932 in Weirton West Virginia to George and Elizabeth Shardy.

She attended the Brookfield School system in Ohio.

Elizabeth was a member of the Italian Home Club in Greenville Pennsylvania.

She loved to cook and bake. She also loved flowers and any kind of domestic and wild animal. But most of all, Elizabeth loved her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her sons, David Shaffer (Katherine) of Tyler Texas and Michael Dudley of Greenville, Pennsylvania: daughters Sandra Whitemore of Tyler Texas and Susan Clark of Greenville, Pennsylvania; brothers George Shardy and (Joan) of Brookfield Ohio, Frank Shardy (Lora) of Brookfield Ohio and Carl Shardy of Brookfield Ohio; sisters Erma Faller of Cortland Ohio and Rose Hackett of Masury Ohio; grandchildren Clover Traughber (Charles) of Crestwood Kentucky, Richard Shea of Rancho Mirage California, Michael Shea of CDA Idaho, Ashley Yavorsky of Greenville Pennsylvania, Derek Dudley of Jamestown Pennsylvania, Michael Dudley of Lancaster Pennsylvania, Jaci Clark of Erie Pennsylvania, Jaki Whitemore of CDA Iowa, Cassandra Penick (Blake) of Greensburg Kentucky, Hayden Shaffer and Weston Shaffer of Tyler Texas.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Shardy; sister Violet Perrine;brother Steve Shardy; sons Clifton Dudley and Charles Shaffer and granddaughter Stephanie Dudley.

Services will be private.

The family needs are being cared for by Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

