POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61.

Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker.

She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

She served in the Air Force from 1986 through 1994 and most recently, worked at Amazon as a trainer/customer service representative.

Elizabeth had a lust for life with many interests including singing, playing the guitar, traveling and cooking. She was an avid animal lover. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with family and friends including her German Shepherd, Roxy.

Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory, her mother; son, Charles L. Williamson of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Jessica E. Williamson of Boca Raton, Florida; stepbrother, Robert Esker of Struthers, Ohio

She is preceded in death by her father and grandmother, Olga Atlarta.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, OH. 44507. (234) 254-8403.

Friends may call at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help toward funeral services.

