SUNBURY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward John Chamnik passed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was 67.

Edward was born November 2, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois to John Chamnik and Ann (Brozovich) Chamnik.

He was an electrician and was known to be fun, outgoing and “very cool”. He will be missed.

Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, Timothy, Edward Chamnik of Indiana, Pennsylvania; daughters, Kari Ann Chamnik Spicer of Winchester Virginia, Christine Marie Chamnik of West Sunbury, Pennsylvania; Vanessa Ann Chamnik Sherwood of Michigan City, Indiana; sister, Ann (Chamnik) Kaweiki of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Alyssa and Dakota Palmer, Lorelli and Luka Chamnik, Ashley, Abby and Logan Chamnik,Devin, Conner and Ethan Hamilton, Joshua and Arianna Frothingham and great-grandchildren, Amara and Amelia Lesure and Ava Grace Chamnik.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barbara and Susan; brothers, John, Paul, Robert, Mickey, William and Tommy; cousin. Terrance Anderson, Jr. and ex-wife, Jeanie (Sherwood) Chamnik.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward John Chamnik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.