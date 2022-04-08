YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Allen Pick passed on April 4, 2022. He was 61.

Donald was born in Youngstown on March 30, 1961 to Raymond Pick and Della Wright.

He graduated at New Castle School of Trades and later worked at North Star Steel.

Anyone who knew Donald will say how much he loved scratch – offs. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He was well cared for by his friend James Adams during his final moments.

Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, Donald R. Pick of Struthers Ohio; daughters, Ann MacSkimming of Youngstown Ohio, Christine Cline of Austintown Ohio; sister, Kathy Sonnenlitter of Lowellville Ohio and ten grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Raymond Pick and sister, Susan Demarco.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home

