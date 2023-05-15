NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Derrick Duvall of Niles Ohio passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, May 8, 2023. He was 49.

Derrick was born December 6,1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to David and Nancy (Joyce) Duvall. He is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Derrick was caring and friendly and loved to be around his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and enjoyed making people laugh, playing cards, dominoes, pool and watching sci-fi movies. He also had a passion for cars and motorcycles.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Nancy Duvall and stepfather David Quillan; children, Kyle Baird of Youngstown Ohio, Andrew Devellin (Alana) of Niles Ohio and Courtney Laurenson (Dylan) of Florida; siblings, Cynthia Shiflette (Arnold) of Youngstown Ohio, Tracey Schulick of Youngstown Ohio, David Duvall, Jr. (Melissa) of Struthers Ohio, Patricia Ritter (Rod) of Youngstown Ohio, Michael Herman of Youngstown Ohio and Brian Mallett (Carolyn) of Texas; six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, David Duvall; daughter, Taylor Duvall; brother, Robert Nunley and Uncle Drake Duvall.

A funeral service will take place Wednesday May 17, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Augustine Funeral Home, 75 E. Midlothian Blvd. Youngstown, Ohio 44507. (234) 254-8403.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.