YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Yost passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023.

David was born on December 22, 1951 in Mckeesport, Pennsylvania. He was the middle of three children.

David attended Commodore Perry High School in Hadley, Pennsylvania and he grew up in the Pentecostal Holiness church.

After high school he joined the Army where he completed training to be a paratrooper. When he finished his time in the military he went on to work for W.R. Grace for more than 20 years.

In his free time he enjoyed sports, his favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago White Sox. He also enjoyed cooking, and watching old sitcoms. He had a big heart and liked to help others in need when he could.

He was preceded in death by his father Melvin F. Yost; mother Lois L. Holt; sisters, Linda L. Steh and Lois L. Borges; brother-in-law William Borge and brother-in-law Joseph Steh.

David leaves behind his niece, Melissa Zimmerman and her husband Jay of Oklahoma; his nephew, Justin Borges of Virginia and Bill Borges of Michigan.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Augustine Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.